JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 63.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 12.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 985.93 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 12.52% to Rs 410.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 985.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 808.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.36% to Rs 1885.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1708.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 3507.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2997.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales985.93808.70 22 3507.932997.42 17 OPM %56.6952.59 -62.8364.20 - PBDT605.66599.42 1 2706.032548.49 6 PBT557.55562.75 -1 2525.252406.47 5 NP410.38364.72 13 1885.041708.04 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU