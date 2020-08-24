National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 12.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 985.93 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 12.52% to Rs 410.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 985.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 808.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.36% to Rs 1885.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1708.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 3507.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2997.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

985.93808.703507.932997.4256.6952.5962.8364.20605.66599.422706.032548.49557.55562.752525.252406.47410.38364.721885.041708.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)