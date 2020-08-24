National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 12.52% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 985.93 croreNet profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 12.52% to Rs 410.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 985.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 808.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.36% to Rs 1885.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1708.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 3507.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2997.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales985.93808.70 22 3507.932997.42 17 OPM %56.6952.59 -62.8364.20 - PBDT605.66599.42 1 2706.032548.49 6 PBT557.55562.75 -1 2525.252406.47 5 NP410.38364.72 13 1885.041708.04 10
