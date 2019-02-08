Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 556.44% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 41.07% to Rs 818.57 crore

Net profit of Nava Bharat Ventures rose 556.44% to Rs 129.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 818.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 580.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales818.57580.26 41 OPM %45.7029.45 -PBDT311.28106.09 193 PBT237.0733.18 614 NP129.9119.79 556

Fri, February 08 2019. 13:48 IST

