Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 556.44% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nava Bharat Ventures standalone net profit rises 20.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 427.44% in the September 2018 quarter
Indiabulls Ventures consolidated net profit rises 121.95% in the December 2018 quarter
Medico Intercontinental reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Amaze Entertech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 41.07% to Rs 818.57 croreNet profit of Nava Bharat Ventures rose 556.44% to Rs 129.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 818.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 580.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales818.57580.26 41 OPM %45.7029.45 -PBDT311.28106.09 193 PBT237.0733.18 614 NP129.9119.79 556
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU