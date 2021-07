Navin Fluorine slumps after subdued Q1 performance

Navin Fluorine International slipped 6% to Rs 3,702 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 0.2% to Rs 55.91 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 56.02 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased 52% to Rs 326.51 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 214.94 crore in Q1 FY21. Profit before tax slipped 6% to Rs 74.16 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Profitability was impacted after the company reported a 51.7% rise in total expenses to Rs 261.22 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 172.16 crore registered in Q1 FY21.

Navin Fluorine International is one of the manufacturers of speciality fluorochemicals.

