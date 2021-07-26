Volumes jump at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64708 shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 July 2021.

Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64708 shares. The stock increased 2.62% to Rs.1,030.25. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 60.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.92% to Rs.918.05. Volumes stood at 14.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Responsive Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47849 shares. The stock increased 2.15% to Rs.137.75. Volumes stood at 54570 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 46.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.95% to Rs.270.75. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd saw volume of 80.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.50% to Rs.252.85. Volumes stood at 5.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)