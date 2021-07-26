Volumes jump at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Board of Phillips Carbon Black appoints director
Board of Mahindra CIE Automotive approves shifting of registered office
Phillips Carbon sizzles on commissioning specialty black lines
Volumes jump at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd counter
-
Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64708 shares
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 July 2021.
Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64708 shares. The stock increased 2.62% to Rs.1,030.25. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 60.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.92% to Rs.918.05. Volumes stood at 14.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Responsive Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47849 shares. The stock increased 2.15% to Rs.137.75. Volumes stood at 54570 shares in the last session.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 46.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.95% to Rs.270.75. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd saw volume of 80.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.50% to Rs.252.85. Volumes stood at 5.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU