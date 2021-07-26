Power stocks slip

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 13.15 points or 0.49% at 2674.47 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.1%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.82%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.41%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.27%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.89%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.58%), K E C International Ltd (down 0.55%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.38%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (up 0.89%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.78%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.45%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19.09 or 0.04% at 52994.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.75 points or 0.04% at 15862.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 189.06 points or 0.72% at 26614.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.75 points or 0.62% at 8122.99.

On BSE,1920 shares were trading in green, 1329 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)