NBCC gains on bagging orders worth Rs 275 crore in Aug'22

NBCC (India) rose 2.22% to Rs 34.60 after the company said that it has secured the total business of Rs 274.77 crore during the month of August 2022.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net profit of Rs 35.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 1,786.72 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined by 24.67% while the benchmark Sensex has added 2.58% during the same period.

