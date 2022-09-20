Infosys to accelerate Telenor Norway's IT modernization

The IT major said that it has joined hands with Telenor Norway for its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company.

Telenor Norway is Telenor's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator.

Through this engagement, Infosys will accelerate Telenor Norway's modernization journey while supporting its 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy. This collaboration will drive Telenor Norway's business growth and make the company future ready.

Infosys was chosen to assist Telenor on this modernization journey for its strong global transformation experience and diverse talent pool.

As part of the engagement, Infosys will leverage its tools and accelerators to support the transformation of Telenor's IT stack in areas of digital, analytics & AI, and operations. The collaboration will also focus on upskilling and competency development.

Infosys will jointly drive and execute Telenor's modernization roadmap for capability uplifting, business agility, and revenue growth while ensuring operational stability to meet the company's transformation objectives.

While assisting in Telenor's 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy, Infosys will jointly build the required IT capabilities and enable them to become a digital-first organization. This will result in faster time to market and new revenue streams for Telenor.

Anand Swaminathan, EVP, Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "Ensuring customer success is vital for us at Infosys. Our primary focus in this endeavour is providing superior end user digital experience and operational excellence for Telenor Norway and their customers. Our shared value system through this unique collaboration will enable Telenor Norway in their journey towards 'Beyond Connectivity' with agility, simplicity and innovation.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major reported a 5.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,360 crore on 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 34,470 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

