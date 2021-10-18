NBCC spurts after bagging new orders in Sept

NBCC (India) gained 2.37% to Rs 49.60 after the EPC company secured total business of Rs 2,100.96 crore in the month of September 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. Its consolidated net profit surged to Rs 35.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Net sales increased 103.80% to Rs 1379.64 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 676.95 crore in Q1 FY21.

As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

