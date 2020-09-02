Volumes soar at BSE Ltd counter

BSE Ltd clocked volume of 18.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 September 2020.

BSE Ltd clocked volume of 18.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.53% to Rs.532.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd recorded volume of 98.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.72% to Rs.465.00. Volumes stood at 6.69 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd clocked volume of 25.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.39% to Rs.1,087.05. Volumes stood at 5.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 69156 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15947 shares. The stock increased 1.03% to Rs.10,102.05. Volumes stood at 2228 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd recorded volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68676 shares. The stock lost 0.74% to Rs.1,487.00. Volumes stood at 45831 shares in the last session.

