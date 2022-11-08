NCC consolidated net profit rises 15.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 3373.43 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 15.00% to Rs 131.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 3373.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2581.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3373.432581.379.1910.32218.92166.31169.24119.06131.00113.91

