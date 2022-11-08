JUST IN
Shankara Building Products standalone net profit rises 100.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.45% to Rs 886.44 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 100.99% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 886.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 570.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales886.44570.25 55 OPM %2.542.81 -PBDT20.2012.08 67 PBT17.859.38 90 NP14.277.10 101

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:41 IST

