Shankara Building Products standalone net profit rises 100.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 100.99% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 886.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 570.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.886.44570.252.542.8120.2012.0817.859.3814.277.10

