Refex Industries standalone net profit rises 239.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 276.19% to Rs 353.43 croreNet profit of Refex Industries rose 239.79% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 276.19% to Rs 353.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales353.4393.95 276 OPM %10.4412.97 -PBDT36.2411.44 217 PBT34.5710.08 243 NP25.457.49 240
