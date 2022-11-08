Refex Industries standalone net profit rises 239.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 276.19% to Rs 353.43 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 239.79% to Rs 25.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 276.19% to Rs 353.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.353.4393.9510.4412.9736.2411.4434.5710.0825.457.49

