JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Stocks fall on fresh Covid outbreaks
Business Standard

Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit rises 175.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 184.71 crore

Net profit of Enkei Wheels India rose 175.61% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales184.71119.23 55 OPM %12.068.45 -PBDT23.069.51 142 PBT14.744.55 224 NP13.454.88 176

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU