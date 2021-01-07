NCL Inds rises after strong cement production, dispatches in Q3 FY21

NCL Industries rose 4.30% to Rs 153.95 after the company said its cement production increased 50% to 6,32,746 metric tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY21 from 4,23,199 in Q3 FY20.

Sequentially, the cement production rose 2.89% in Q3 FY21 from 6,14,975 MT in Q2 FY21.

The cement dispatches improved 45.10% to 6,25,162 MT in Q3 December 2020 from 4,30,861 in Q3 December 2019. The dispatches increased 1.36% compared with 6,16,787 MT in Q2 September 2020.

NCL Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement and ceramics. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 42.90 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 8.75 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 79.4% YoY to Rs 348.08 crore.

