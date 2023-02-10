NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 419.13 croreNet profit of NCL Industries rose 38.75% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 369.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales419.13369.59 13 OPM %12.739.86 -PBDT49.4632.54 52 PBT36.6920.87 76 NP20.1614.53 39
