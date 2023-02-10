JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power shares edge lower
Business Standard

NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 38.75% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 369.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales419.13369.59 13 OPM %12.739.86 -PBDT49.4632.54 52 PBT36.6920.87 76 NP20.1614.53 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU