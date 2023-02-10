NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 38.75% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 419.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 369.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.419.13369.5912.739.8649.4632.5436.6920.8720.1614.53

