JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 90.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 77.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 90.75% to Rs 105.73 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 77.50% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 90.75% to Rs 105.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.7355.43 91 OPM %7.063.97 -PBDT9.675.94 63 PBT7.034.07 73 NP5.683.20 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU