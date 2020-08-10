Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 76.59 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 12.29% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 76.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.76.5964.4417.6917.8510.378.378.787.466.125.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)