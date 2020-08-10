Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 88.71% in the December 2019 quarter
Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 16.27% in the March 2020 quarter
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Neogen Chemicals intimates of divestment of 11.26 lakh shares by Promoters
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 76.59 croreNet profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 12.29% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 76.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales76.5964.44 19 OPM %17.6917.85 -PBDT10.378.37 24 PBT8.787.46 18 NP6.125.45 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU