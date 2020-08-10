Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.29% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 76.59 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 12.29% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 76.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales76.5964.44 19 OPM %17.6917.85 -PBDT10.378.37 24 PBT8.787.46 18 NP6.125.45 12

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 07:58 IST

