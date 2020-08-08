JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wonderla Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 116.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 170.44 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 116.45% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 170.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 141.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales170.44141.77 20 OPM %6.554.56 -PBDT11.826.51 82 PBT11.005.80 90 NP8.163.77 116

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU