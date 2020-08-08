Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 116.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 170.44 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 116.45% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 170.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 141.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.170.44141.776.554.5611.826.5111.005.808.163.77

