Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 116.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 170.44 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 116.45% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 170.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 141.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales170.44141.77 20 OPM %6.554.56 -PBDT11.826.51 82 PBT11.005.80 90 NP8.163.77 116
