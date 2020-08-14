NESCO consolidated net profit rises 35.44% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 69.34 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 35.44% to Rs 51.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 69.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales69.3478.26 -11 OPM %71.6362.24 -PBDT70.2948.97 44 PBT63.7645.89 39 NP51.3337.90 35
