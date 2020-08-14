JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers hit day's high; India VIX tumbles below 20 mark
Business Standard

NESCO consolidated net profit rises 35.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 69.34 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 35.44% to Rs 51.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 69.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales69.3478.26 -11 OPM %71.6362.24 -PBDT70.2948.97 44 PBT63.7645.89 39 NP51.3337.90 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 12:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU