NESCO consolidated net profit rises 35.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of NESCO rose 35.44% to Rs 51.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 69.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

