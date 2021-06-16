Nestle India Ltd in demand

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17985, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.03% in last one year as compared to a 59.62% jump in NIFTY and a 27.09% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17985, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 15772.7. The Sensex is at 52480.07, down 0.56%. Nestle India Ltd has gained around 5.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35921.5, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53697 shares today, compared to the daily average of 64712 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 18013.75, up 1.82% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 11.03% in last one year as compared to a 59.62% jump in NIFTY and a 27.09% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 78.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

