Nestle India standalone net profit rises 65.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 4233.27 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 65.51% to Rs 628.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 379.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 4233.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3714.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.85% to Rs 2390.52 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2118.41 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 16789.53 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 14664.90 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4233.273714.86 14 16789.5314664.90 14 OPM %22.9823.12 -22.1124.32 - PBDT957.73842.46 14 3658.983484.84 5 PBT859.07736.50 17 3255.973093.82 5 NP628.06379.48 66 2390.522118.41 13

