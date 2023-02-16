Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 41.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 PAT down 11% YoY; monthly SIP inflow at Rs 942 crore
ABFRL board mulls raising upto Rs 500-cr
Aditya Birla's 'house of brands' venture partners with 8 digital-first lifestyle brands
Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 719.05% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 48.56% to Rs 2210.03 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 41.94% to Rs 406.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 286.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.56% to Rs 2210.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1487.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2210.031487.65 49 OPM %71.3273.33 -PBDT562.15401.83 40 PBT539.74384.56 40 NP406.95286.70 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU