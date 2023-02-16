JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 41.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 48.56% to Rs 2210.03 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 41.94% to Rs 406.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 286.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.56% to Rs 2210.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1487.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2210.031487.65 49 OPM %71.3273.33 -PBDT562.15401.83 40 PBT539.74384.56 40 NP406.95286.70 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU