Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 41.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 41.94% to Rs 406.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 286.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.56% to Rs 2210.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1487.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

