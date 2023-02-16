BOB Financial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.50% to Rs 214.67 crore

Net loss of BOB Financial Solutions reported to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.50% to Rs 214.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.214.67136.3011.6032.33-4.5433.33-6.5729.07-4.9021.75

