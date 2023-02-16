JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 50.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.98% to Rs 288.91 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 50.59% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 288.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 233.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales288.91233.03 24 OPM %80.7377.06 -PBDT71.6647.12 52 PBT68.3543.83 56 NP52.5734.91 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU