Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 50.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.98% to Rs 288.91 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 50.59% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 288.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 233.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

