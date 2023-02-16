Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 50.59% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.98% to Rs 288.91 croreNet profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 50.59% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 288.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 233.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales288.91233.03 24 OPM %80.7377.06 -PBDT71.6647.12 52 PBT68.3543.83 56 NP52.5734.91 51
