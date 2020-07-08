Net equity inflows into mutual funds slump to Rs 240.55 crore in June from Rs 5256.52 crore in May

Net equity inflows into mutual funds slumped to Rs 240.55 crore in June from Rs 5,256.52 crore in May, as per the latest data released by AMFI.

Large cap funds and multi cap funds saw outflows in June. Meanwhile, the total inflows into various debt mutual fund categories stood at Rs 2,861.68 crore, compared to Rs 63,665.54 crore in May.

