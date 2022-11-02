JUST IN
Basic materials shares edge higher
Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit declines 24.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) declined 24.73% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.10 -40 OPM %-266.67-170.00 -PBDT0.761.12 -32 PBT0.711.07 -34 NP0.700.93 -25

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:16 IST

