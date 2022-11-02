Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit declines 24.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) declined 24.73% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.10-266.67-170.000.761.120.711.070.700.93

