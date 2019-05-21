Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 71.79% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 51.26% to Rs 5.99 croreNet profit of Nettlinx rose 71.79% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.26% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 352.94% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 20.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.993.96 51 20.6015.72 31 OPM %35.5655.30 -39.7630.34 - PBDT1.311.50 -13 5.482.54 116 PBT0.991.16 -15 4.651.91 143 NP0.670.39 72 3.080.68 353
