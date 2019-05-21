Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 71.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 51.26% to Rs 5.99 crore

Net profit of rose 71.79% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.26% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 352.94% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 20.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.993.9620.6015.7235.5655.3039.7630.341.311.505.482.540.991.164.651.910.670.393.080.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)