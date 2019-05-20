Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.060.050.200.18020.0015.0027.7800.010.030.0500.010.030.0500.010.020.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)