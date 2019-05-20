Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreKashyap Tele-Medicines reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.200.18 11 OPM %020.00 -15.0027.78 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.030.05 -40 PBT00.01 -100 0.030.05 -40 NP00.01 -100 0.020.04 -50
