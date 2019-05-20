Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 15.73 crore

Net profit of declined 88.65% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.27% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 49.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

15.7319.7949.2049.8718.5025.7718.8818.752.435.057.539.061.654.334.076.530.524.582.936.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)