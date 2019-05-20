JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 15.73 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company declined 88.65% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.27% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 49.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.7319.79 -21 49.2049.87 -1 OPM %18.5025.77 -18.8818.75 - PBDT2.435.05 -52 7.539.06 -17 PBT1.654.33 -62 4.076.53 -38 NP0.524.58 -89 2.936.27 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements