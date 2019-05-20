Sambhaav Media standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 14.25 crore

Net profit of declined 42.86% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.45% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 42.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

