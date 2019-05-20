JUST IN
Sambhaav Media standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 14.25 crore

Net profit of Sambhaav Media declined 42.86% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.45% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 42.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.2514.27 0 42.4840.35 5 OPM %22.8122.70 -18.4621.02 - PBDT3.173.60 -12 8.199.42 -13 PBT1.852.65 -30 3.575.66 -37 NP1.081.89 -43 2.434.15 -41

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 16:32 IST

