Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumps around 5%

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.1, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 148.58% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% gain in NIFTY and a 32.72% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.1, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17607.35. The Sensex is at 58949.51, up 0.83%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has added around 3.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2215.3, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

