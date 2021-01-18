Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Majesco Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 January 2021.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd soared 7.28% to Rs 1310.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9785 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd spiked 6.60% to Rs 249.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63453 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd surged 5.79% to Rs 2504.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88948 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd jumped 5.28% to Rs 6.98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Majesco Ltd rose 4.99% to Rs 27.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42349 shares in the past one month.

