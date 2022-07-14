Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Valiant Organics Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2022.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd surged 9.50% to Rs 1300.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2188 shares in the past one month.

Valiant Organics Ltd spiked 6.97% to Rs 618.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13103 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd soared 5.31% to Rs 245.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84390 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd rose 5.19% to Rs 785. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1828 shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd added 4.83% to Rs 2399.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4853 shares in the past one month.

