Volumes soar at Mahindra Logistics Ltd counter

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 April 2022.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 39679 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7298 shares. The stock gained 9.80% to Rs.521.50. Volumes stood at 5314 shares in the last session.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 21416 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4428 shares. The stock slipped 1.32% to Rs.675.45. Volumes stood at 11584 shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 11317 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3557 shares. The stock rose 4.73% to Rs.2,199.55. Volumes stood at 8614 shares in the last session.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd registered volume of 14937 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5426 shares. The stock slipped 7.13% to Rs.862.00. Volumes stood at 4719 shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd clocked volume of 26685 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10197 shares. The stock gained 0.22% to Rs.1,538.35. Volumes stood at 14661 shares in the last session.
