Neuland Laboratories standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Neuland Laboratories standalone net profit declines 36.92% in the June 2018 quarter
Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the September 2018 quarter
Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit declines 66.80% in the September 2018 quarter
Morepen Laboratories standalone net profit declines 42.52% in the March 2018 quarter
Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 50.76% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 168.74 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 83.33% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 168.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 129.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales168.74129.91 30 OPM %8.6810.78 -PBDT11.229.44 19 PBT5.303.90 36 NP4.402.40 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU