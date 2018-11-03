Neuland Laboratories standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 168.74 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 83.33% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 168.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 129.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales168.74129.91 30 OPM %8.6810.78 -PBDT11.229.44 19 PBT5.303.90 36 NP4.402.40 83

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:15 IST

