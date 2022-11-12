New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 64.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 7349.55 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company declined 64.83% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 145.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 7349.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7518.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7349.557518.540.451.3737.53136.2137.53136.2151.28145.79

