New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 64.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 7349.55 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company declined 64.83% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 145.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 7349.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7518.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7349.557518.54 -2 OPM %0.451.37 -PBDT37.53136.21 -72 PBT37.53136.21 -72 NP51.28145.79 -65

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

