New order win boosts Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon rose 6.43% to Rs 99.25 after the company said its subsidiary has received a letter of award for highway project in Telangana.

The scrip has traded in the range of Rs 98.60 and Rs 104.05, with 76,000 shares traded in the counter so far during the day.

Ashoka Buildcon said that the company's subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions (ACL) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project viz. four laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The announcement was made on Saturday, 23 November 2019.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)