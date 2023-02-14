NFL spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

National Fertilizers (NFL) surged 8.45% to Rs 60.30 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 554.03 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 23.08 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations soared 99.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,137.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company reported profit before tax of Rs 751.74 crore during the quarter as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 20.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During Q3 FY23, total expenses spiked 84.69% YoY to Rs 9,384.06 crore. Power & fuel cost was at Rs 4,040.27 (up 270.91% YoY), cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,805.30 crore (up 65.45% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 213.28 crore (up 35.98% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 131.96 crore (up 81.51% YoY).

NFL is engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 74.71% stake in NFL.

