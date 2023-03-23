NHPC board to mull fund raising upto Rs 5,600 cr on Mar 28

The power generation company on Thursday announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 to consider the proposal to raise debt upto Rs 5,600 crore during financial year 2023-24.

The funds would be raised through issuance of corporate bonds in one or more series/ tranches on private placement basis and/ or raising of term loans/ external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 17.4% to Rs 671.67 crore despite of 19.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,582.76 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of NHPC declined 0.72% to Rs 40.02 on the BSE.

