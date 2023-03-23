JUST IN
Consumer goods shares edge lower

Indices trade with minor cuts; Sensex down 179 pts
Volumes spurt at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

G R Infraprojects Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 March 2023.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd notched up volume of 87.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.87% to Rs.177.35. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd notched up volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38300 shares. The stock rose 8.99% to Rs.1,052.00. Volumes stood at 30125 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd clocked volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9221 shares. The stock lost 2.52% to Rs.1,057.00. Volumes stood at 5560 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 49.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.82% to Rs.439.80. Volumes stood at 49.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd clocked volume of 49.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.94 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.15% to Rs.66.80. Volumes stood at 7.11 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 14:30 IST

