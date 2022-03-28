Nifty March 2022 futures trades at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank most active in segment.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 17,276.35, a premium of 54.35 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,222 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 58.60 lakh crore compared with Rs 41.19 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 69 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,222.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.49% to 22.61.

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expire on 31 March 2022.

