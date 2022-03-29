Nifty March 2022 futures trades at premium; India VIX down 6%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel most active in segment.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 17,388.55, a premium of 63.25 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,325.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 64.88 lakh crore compared with Rs 58.60 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 103.30 points or 0.60% to settle at 17,325.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.78% to 21.3025.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expire on 31 March 2022.

