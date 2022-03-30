Nifty March 2022 futures trades at discount; India VIX falls 3%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Tata Steel most active in segment.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 17,493.30, a discount of 4.95 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,498.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 78.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 64.88 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 172.95 points or 1% to settle at 17,498.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.25% to 20.61.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 31 March 2022.

