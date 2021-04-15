Nifty April futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,600, a premium of 18.55 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,581.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 92.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 42.92 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 76.65 points or 0.53% to 14,581.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.1% to 20.89.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

