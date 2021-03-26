Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slumped 9.02% to 20.65 as shares rallied.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,629.85, a premium of 122.55 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,507.30.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 21.44 lakh crore compared with Rs 95.13 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 182.40 points or 1.27% to 14,507.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 9.02% to 20.65.

RIL, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

