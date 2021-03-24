NSE VIX crosses 22 mark as shares slump

Nifty Mar trade at premium

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,568.10, a premium of 18.70 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,549.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 44.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 36.98 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 265.35 points or 1.79% to 14,549.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.66% to 22.455.

Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 25 March 2021.

