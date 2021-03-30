Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX was stable at 20.52.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,917, a premium of 71.9 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,845.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 27.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 21.44 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 337.8 points or 2.33% to 14,845.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.62% to 20.52.

RIL, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

