Nifty April futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, RIL and Tata Steel were top traded stock on the NSE.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,762.50, a premium of 71.80 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,690.70.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 35.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 27.97 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 154.40 points or 1.04% to 14,690.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.78% to 20.645.

HDFC Bank, RIL and Tata Steel were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

