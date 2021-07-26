Nifty July futures trade at discount

NSE VIX surged 5.84% to 12.45

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,818, a discount of 6.45 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,824.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 36.04 lakh crore compared with Rs 35.22 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 31.60 points or 0.2% to 15,824.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.84% to 12.45.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

