Nifty below 16,150 mark, breadth negative

The key equity indices traded with modest losses in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad below the 16,150 mark. Shares of PSU banks, realty and oil & gas advanced while FMCG, auto and media stocks declined.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 235.52 points or 0.43% to 54,159.71. The Nifty 50 index fell 72.80 points or 0.45% to 16,143.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.09%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,601 shares rose and 1,634 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 7.407 as compared with 7.427 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee was lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 79.6050, compared with its close of 79.45 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2022 settlement rose 0.17% to Rs 50,732.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.44 % to 108.50.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2022 settlement declined $2.32 or 2.17% at $104.78 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.90% to 40,674.80. The index gained 0.82% in two trading sessions.

Britannia Industries (down 1.77%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.74%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.65%), Nestle India (down 1.58%) and Marico (down 1.5%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.09%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.88%), ITC (down 0.85%), Dabur India (down 0.7%) and United Spirits (down 0.64%) declined.

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (up 0.77%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (up 0.21%) and United Breweries (up 0%) edged higher.

